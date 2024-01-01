Pad thai in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve pad thai
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|L6. Pad Thai
|$10.95
Chicken or Pork Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime.
** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
|N1. Pad Thai
|$13.95
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
|H2. Soft Shell Crab Woon Sen Pad Thai
|$18.95
Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and crush-roasted peanut on top with tempura soft shell crab.
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - WestBend - Fort Worth
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - WestBend - Fort Worth
1621 River Run, Fort Worth
|Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin rice noodles in a semi sweet tamarind sauce with eggs, tofu, topped with bean sprouts, and green onions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge on the side.
|Pad Thai Noodles
|$4.50