Pad thai in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve pad thai

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
L6. Pad Thai$10.95
Chicken or Pork Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut top with lime.
** Please go dinner menu option for Tofu or Veggie.., No Substitute, No Extra add on meat option of any kinds. **
N1. Pad Thai$13.95
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
H2. Soft Shell Crab Woon Sen Pad Thai$18.95
Wok-stir-fried glass noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and crush-roasted peanut on top with tempura soft shell crab.
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - WestBend - Fort Worth

1621 River Run, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Pad Thai$12.99
Thin rice noodles in a semi sweet tamarind sauce with eggs, tofu, topped with bean sprouts, and green onions. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge on the side.
Pad Thai Noodles$4.50
Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle in tamarind-based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives
