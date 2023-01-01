Philly cheesesteaks in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Fat Shack - Fort Worth
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
Cafe' 6000 - 6000 Western Place
6000 Western Place GL50, FORT WORTH
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Tastebuds Live
709 E Loop 820, Fort Worth
|Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$14.99
Rib-eyed steak thinly sliced and seasoned, caramelized onions and bell pepper, provolone, mozzarella and Swiss cheese, mayo on a hoagie roll.