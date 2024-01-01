Po boy in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve po boy
Boo-Ray's of New Orleans (Boat Club)
5728 Boat Club Road, Fort Worth
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$15.49
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
|Chicken Po'Boy
|$14.99
Served with Gambino's french bread and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Camp Bowie - 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 240
6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.79
Toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and creole mustard, served with a side of crispy fries.
|Chicken Po Boy
|$14.05
Chicken tenders on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with crispy fries.
|Tilapia Po Boy
|$13.55
Tilapia fillet on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and our housemade creole mustard. Served with crispy fries.
The Purple Frog Restaurant & Cantina
3468 Blue Bonnet Circle, Fort Worth
|Po'Boys
|$15.25
Catfish, Shrimp, or Cajun Chicken topped with cabbage, tomato, pickles, sliced jalapeños, cajun bistro sauce, fries