Pulled chicken sandwiches in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches
TCC-S - 5301 Campus Drive
5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth
|Carolina Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Potato Bun, Shredded Chicken, Carolina Bbq Sauce, Jalapenos, Pickles, Oninos, Side of Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Potato Chips
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Pulled Chicken on a Bun. Served with a side of BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Jalapeños, and Onion. Side of Cole Slaw, Baked Beans and Chips.
TCC-NW - 4801 Marine Creek Parkway
4801 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Pulled Chicken on a Bun. With a Side of BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Pickles, and Onions. Served with a side of Cole Slaw, Beans and Diced Potatoes. No Modifications.