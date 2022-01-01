Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

TCC-S - 5301 Campus Drive

5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth

Carolina Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Potato Bun, Shredded Chicken, Carolina Bbq Sauce, Jalapenos, Pickles, Oninos, Side of Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Potato Chips
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Pulled Chicken on a Bun. Served with a side of BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Jalapeños, and Onion. Side of Cole Slaw, Baked Beans and Chips.
TCC-NW - 4801 Marine Creek Parkway

4801 Marine Creek Parkway, Fort Worth

Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Pulled Chicken on a Bun. With a Side of BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Pickles, and Onions. Served with a side of Cole Slaw, Beans and Diced Potatoes. No Modifications.
