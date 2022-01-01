Quesadillas in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve quesadillas
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|Quesadilla
|$10.95
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$6.00
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Loaded Quesadilla
|$14.95
Monterrey Jack Cheese with Choice of Grilled Chicken, Pulled Beef, Brisket, or Carnitas. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Salsa on the Side
Posado's Cafe
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
|Primo Tex-Mex Quesadilla
|$15.29
Your choice of (1) primo meat served with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$14.69
Fajita chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted corn, black beans, and jalapeno ranch.
Meso Maya
3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth
|Quesadilla Cheese
|$13.00
grilled flour tortillas with house blend of cheeses, onions, tomatoes and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas
|Quesadilla Camaron
|$14.50
grilled flour tortilla, chihuahua & goat cheese, pineapple, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions and side of rojo and verde jalapeño salsas
Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
6” stacked cheese quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
|Vegan Quesadillas
|$10.99
10” flour tortilla with your choice vegan protein. Served with guacamole, greens and pico de gallo.
|Birria Quesadilla (Vegan)
|$8.00