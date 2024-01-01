Shrimp basket in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp basket
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
J&J Oyster Bar
612 University Dr, Fort Worth
|Shrimp(4) / Catfish(1) Basket
|$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
|Jumbo Shrimp Basket (6 pcs)
|$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
|Shrimp(6) / Oysters(6) Basket
|$23.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Camp Bowie - 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 240
6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Catfish and Shrimp Basket
|$12.99
Two pieces of crispy fried catfish and three large shrimp served with crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.