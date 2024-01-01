Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp basket

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

J&J Oyster Bar

612 University Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp(4) / Catfish(1) Basket$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Jumbo Shrimp Basket (6 pcs)$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Shrimp(6) / Oysters(6) Basket$23.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
More about J&J Oyster Bar
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Camp Bowie - 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 240

6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish and Shrimp Basket$12.99
Two pieces of crispy fried catfish and three large shrimp served with crispy fries and our apple cider slaw.​​​​​​​
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Camp Bowie - 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Suite 240
Shell Shack - Ft Worth TX

3001 Heritage Trace Parkway, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
6 Large Crispy Shrimp served with French Fries
More about Shell Shack - Ft Worth TX

