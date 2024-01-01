Shrimp fajitas in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Los Molcajetes 1 - Fort Worth
4320 Western Center Boulevard, Fort Worth
|Beef & Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.50
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
|Shrimp Fajita
|$18.95
Served with grilled onions, rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo & fresh tortillas
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$21.95
LA PASADITA - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth
|SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$13.99
OUR SIZZLING SHRIMP FAJITAS INCLUDE NOTHING BUT GRILLED SHRIMP AND FAJITA VEGGIES; SERVED WITH RICE, REFRIED BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS.