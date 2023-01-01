Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A25. Fresh Rolls Shrimp (2pcs)$7.95
Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cilantro cucumber and onions. Wrapped with Bahn Trang rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
A16. Shrimp Cheese Roll (4pcs)$7.95
Golden deep-fry breaded shrimp skewers served with house sweet chili sauce
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Noodles @ Boba Tea House image

 

Noodles @ Boba Tea House

7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LAZY SHRIMP ROLL$9.49
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$10.99
More about Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Main pic

 

Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
More about Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Tomato Soup

Beef Noodles

Vegetarian Burritos

Chicken Parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers

Grilled Chicken

Beef Soup

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston