Shrimp salad in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

 

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
T3. Thai House Salad with Grill Shrimp$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Shrimp.
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
J&J Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

J&J Oyster Bar

612 University Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$16.95
More about J&J Oyster Bar
Main pic

 

Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.00
More about Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317
Consumer pic

 

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth

5436 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ajo Shrimp Salad$12.99
More about El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth

