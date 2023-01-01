Shrimp tacos in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
J&J Oyster Bar
612 University Dr, Fort Worth
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.25
3 tacos served on corn tortillas w/pico de gallo, avocado & side of rice
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$5.75
|Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$5.75
The Purple Frog Restaurant & Cantina
3468 Blue Bonnet Circle, Fort Worth
|TCU Tacos Shrimp Halibut or Tilapia
|$19.99
Flour or Corn Tortillas filled with grilled chicken or tilapia, cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice & Beans, Salsa
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill Saginaw - EP Saginaw
1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with beer-battered shrimp, pickled onions, romaine lettuce, and spicy buttermilk.
BEER PAIRING:
Funny Accent (ESB)
I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)