Shrimp tacos in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

J&J Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

J&J Oyster Bar

612 University Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.25
3 tacos served on corn tortillas w/pico de gallo, avocado & side of rice
More about J&J Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$5.75
Garlic Shrimp Tacos$5.75
More about Harvest Hall
Consumer pic

 

The Purple Frog Restaurant & Cantina

3468 Blue Bonnet Circle, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TCU Tacos Shrimp Halibut or Tilapia$19.99
Flour or Corn Tortillas filled with grilled chicken or tilapia, cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice & Beans, Salsa
More about The Purple Frog Restaurant & Cantina
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagle's Point Bar & Grill Saginaw - EP Saginaw

1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Eagle's Point Bar & Grill Saginaw - EP Saginaw
Item pic

 

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with beer-battered shrimp, pickled onions, romaine lettuce, and spicy buttermilk.
BEER PAIRING:
Funny Accent (ESB)
I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX

