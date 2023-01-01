Shrimp tempura in Fort Worth
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|B5. Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl
|$12.95
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fried golden with bell pepper, onion, tomato, pineapple, cucumber in Tan’s sweet & sour over rice.
|A11. Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)
|$7.95
Shrimp in crispy batter crumbs deep fry to golden, served with sweet chili sauce
Noodles @ Boba Tea House
7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$10.99