Sopapilla in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve sopapilla

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth

5436 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$0.99
More about El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth
El Fenix- Ridglea

6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Paradise Sopapilla$4.99
Fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce, topped on a homemade sopapilla.
Five Sopapillas$5.29
Made fresh daily, served with honey.
Chocolate Caramel Sopapilla$5.29
A Texas-sized sopapilla, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup & caramel sauce.
More about El Fenix- Ridglea

