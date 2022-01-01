Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX image

 

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX

500 University Drive, Ft. Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
Item pic

 

Berry Bites Cafe

2911 West Berry Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Marshmallow Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
More about Berry Bites Cafe
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St image

SANDWICHES

High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
Lightly seasoned with salt
More about Rodeo Goat
The Cookshack - College Station image

 

The Cookshack - College Station

980 University Dr., College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about The Cookshack - College Station
Mighty Chick image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mighty Chick

8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500, Watauga

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.95
More about Mighty Chick

