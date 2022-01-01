Tacos in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD
Coco Shrimp
2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101, Fort Worth
|Double Taco
|$8.70
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
|Single Taco
|$5.00
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in a flour tortilla.
Pacos Mexican Cuisine
1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth
|Kids Taco
|$4.95
|Tacos a la Carte
Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.
|Barbacoa y Egg Taco
|$4.00
SALADS
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|FAMILY TACO BAR
Ground Beef,
8 Tortillas,
Taco Toppings include:
-Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheese,
-Lettuce,
-Tomato,
-Pico,
Rice and Beans
Chips and Salsa
|TACO PLATE
|$13.95
|A La Carte Taco
|$5.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
J&J Oyster Bar
612 University Dr, Fort Worth
|Catfish Tacos
|$11.95
3 tacos served on corn tortillas w/pico de gallo, avocado & side of rice
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
3 tacos served on corn tortillas w/pico de gallo, avocado & side of rice
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.79
|One Taco
|$4.50
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS
|$14.00
mexican pulled pork, bbq sauce, smoked corn slaw & dill pickles on flour tortillas
corn tortillas available upon request
|KIDS CHICKEN TACOS
|$9.00
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Brisket Tacos
|$4.95
Smoked Brisket, Chimichurri Sauce, Avocado and Shoestring Plantain
|Carnitas Tacos
|$4.95
Slow cooked shredded pork carnitas, onion, cilantro, house spicy salsa, corn tortilla
|Pick 3 Tacos
|$12.95
Pick three for $10.50. All tacos are made to order in a corn tortilla
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|Low Rise Taco
|$1.99
Egg & Cheese
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill
1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
|Taco Tuesday
|$6.00
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Posado's Cafe
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
|Soft Beef Taco
|$3.89
|Beef Crispy Taco
|$3.89
Meso Maya
3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth
|Pollo Tacos
|$13.50
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.75
adobo marinated brisket, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowtown Brewing Company
1301 E Belknap St, Fort Worth
|Brisket Taco
|$6.50
WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO, PICO DE GALLO, AND QUESO FRESCO ON A CORN TORTILLA
The Cookshack - College Station
980 University Dr., College Station
|One Taco
|$4.50
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.79
SEAFOOD
Tricky Fish
5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth
|Seafood Tacos
|$14.00
Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Vegan Crispy Tacos (2)
|$5.00
|Kid's Nino Taco Plate
|$6.99
One 6” flour tortilla taco with choice of protein. Served with rice and beans.
|Vegan Jackfruit Birria Tacos (3)
|$12.49
3 Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with jackfruit and melted vegan cheese with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with beer-battered shrimp, spicy buttermilk, pickled white onions, and purple cabbage.
BEER PAIRING:
Funny Accent (ESB)
I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)