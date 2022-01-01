Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Double Taco$8.70
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in flour tortillas.
Single Taco$5.00
Made with our coco shrimp! Fresh romaine, sweet chili sauce and our home made cilantro-lime dressing, in a flour tortilla.
More about Coco Shrimp
Pacos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pacos Mexican Cuisine

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Taco$4.95
Tacos a la Carte
Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.
Barbacoa y Egg Taco$4.00
More about Pacos Mexican Cuisine
Coco Shrimp Watauga image

 

Coco Shrimp Watauga

7300 Denton Hwy, Watauga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coco Taco$4.00
More about Coco Shrimp Watauga
Enchiladas Ole' image

SALADS

Enchiladas Ole'

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
FAMILY TACO BAR
Ground Beef,
8 Tortillas,
Taco Toppings include:
-Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheese,
-Lettuce,
-Tomato,
-Pico,
Rice and Beans
Chips and Salsa
TACO PLATE$13.95
A La Carte Taco$5.00
More about Enchiladas Ole'
J&J Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

J&J Oyster Bar

612 University Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Tacos$11.95
3 tacos served on corn tortillas w/pico de gallo, avocado & side of rice
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
3 tacos served on corn tortillas w/pico de gallo, avocado & side of rice
More about J&J Oyster Bar
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX image

 

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX

500 University Drive, Ft. Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tacos$8.79
One Taco$4.50
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
Coco Shrimp image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Coco Taco$4.00
More about Coco Shrimp
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COCHINITA PIBIL TACOS$14.00
mexican pulled pork, bbq sauce, smoked corn slaw & dill pickles on flour tortillas
corn tortillas available upon request
KIDS CHICKEN TACOS$9.00
More about HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
Item pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Tacos$4.95
Smoked Brisket, Chimichurri Sauce, Avocado and Shoestring Plantain
Carnitas Tacos$4.95
Slow cooked shredded pork carnitas, onion, cilantro, house spicy salsa, corn tortilla
Pick 3 Tacos$12.95
Pick three for $10.50. All tacos are made to order in a corn tortilla
More about Harvest Hall
Mid Rise Taco image

SANDWICHES

High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
More about High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagle's Point Bar & Grill

1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Tuesday$6.00
More about Eagle's Point Bar & Grill
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Posado's Cafe

6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Soft Beef Taco$3.89
Beef Crispy Taco$3.89
More about Posado's Cafe
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Tacos$13.50
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
Brisket Tacos$14.75
adobo marinated brisket, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, queso fresco, cilantro, housemade soft white corn torillas, white rice, black beans 2 tacos per order served with habanero sauce on the side
More about Meso Maya
Brisket Taco image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowtown Brewing Company

1301 E Belknap St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Taco$6.50
WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO, PICO DE GALLO, AND QUESO FRESCO ON A CORN TORTILLA
More about Cowtown Brewing Company
The Cookshack - College Station image

 

The Cookshack - College Station

980 University Dr., College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Taco$4.50
Chicken Tacos$8.79
More about The Cookshack - College Station
Seafood Tacos image

SEAFOOD

Tricky Fish

5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Tacos$14.00
Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas
More about Tricky Fish
Mariachi's Dine-In image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mariachi's Dine-In

5724 Locke, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Crispy Tacos (2)$5.00
Kid's Nino Taco Plate$6.99
One 6” flour tortilla taco with choice of protein. Served with rice and beans.
Vegan Jackfruit Birria Tacos (3)$12.49
3 Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with jackfruit and melted vegan cheese with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
More about Mariachi's Dine-In
Item pic

 

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMPLY THE BEST - Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with beer-battered shrimp, spicy buttermilk, pickled white onions, and purple cabbage.
BEER PAIRING:
Funny Accent (ESB)
I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

