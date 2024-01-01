Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve tandoori

Pizza Buzz

5901 Watauga Road, Watauga

10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza$16.00
Our Award-Winning Recipe Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
18" NY Style Tandoori Paneer Pizza$30.00
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
18" NY Style Tandoori Chicken Pizza$30.00
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
Mantra Restaurant & Bar

5601 Basswood Blvd # 197, Fort Worth

Tandoori Roti$2.99
A Classic Flatbread, Freshly Baked In The Tandoor Oven To Achieve A Delightful Smoky Flavor And A Soft, Chewy Texture.
Chicken Tandoori$14.99
Succulent Chicken Marinated In A Blend Of Aromatic Spices And Grilled To Perfection In A Traditional Tandoor Oven.
