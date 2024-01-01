Tandoori in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve tandoori
Pizza Buzz
5901 Watauga Road, Watauga
|10" Tandoori Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Our Award-Winning Recipe Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
|18" NY Style Tandoori Paneer Pizza
|$30.00
Our Tandoori Paneer Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Tandoori Paneer, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
|18" NY Style Tandoori Chicken Pizza
|$30.00
Our Tandoori Chicken Pizza Is Topped With Spicy Tikka Sauce, Layered With Spicy Tandoori Marinated Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, And Red Onions Garnished With Cilantro.
Mantra Restaurant & Bar
5601 Basswood Blvd # 197, Fort Worth
|Tandoori Roti
|$2.99
A Classic Flatbread, Freshly Baked In The Tandoor Oven To Achieve A Delightful Smoky Flavor And A Soft, Chewy Texture.
|Chicken Tandoori
|$14.99
Succulent Chicken Marinated In A Blend Of Aromatic Spices And Grilled To Perfection In A Traditional Tandoor Oven.