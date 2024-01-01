Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

 

Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Fort Worth - CK - 3004 Cullen Street

3004 Cullen Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tikka Masala Bowl$10.99
Tender protein cooked in mild tomato-based sauce, served with basmati rice and Pico de Gallo.
More about Tikka Bowls and Tacos - Fort Worth - CK - 3004 Cullen Street
Item pic

 

Mantra Restaurant & Bar

5601 Basswood Blvd # 197, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Soft Home Made Cottage Cheese Cubes Marinated, Grilled, And Served In A Creamy Tomato-Based Gravy, Delicately Spiced With A Blend Of Aromatic Masalas. A Delightful Vegetarian Indulgence That's A True Taste Sensation.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Juicy Chicken Pieces, Marinated, Grilled, And Simmered In A Rich Tomato-Based Gravy, Delicately Spiced With A Blend Of Aromatic Masalas.
More about Mantra Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Pickles

Veggie Rolls

Tuna Rolls

Quesadillas

Chai Tea

Noodle Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (540 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston