Tortilla soup in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth
5436 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$9.49
More about Mariachi's Dine-In - 5724 Locke
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mariachi's Dine-In - 5724 Locke
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Hongo Fideo (Mushrooms) (Vegan)
|$12.99
|Tortilla Soup (Vegan)
|$11.00
More about El Fenix- Ridglea
El Fenix- Ridglea
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large
|$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
|LARGE CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.99
A BOWL OF OUR FAMOUS TORTILLA SOUP WITH RICE & SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large
|$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.