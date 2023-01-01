Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve tortilla soup

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth

5436 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Tortilla Soup$9.49
More about El Paseo Mexican Restaurant - Fort Worth
Mariachi's Dine-In image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mariachi's Dine-In - 5724 Locke

5724 Locke, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hongo Fideo (Mushrooms) (Vegan)$12.99
Tortilla Soup (Vegan)$11.00
More about Mariachi's Dine-In - 5724 Locke
Item pic

 

El Fenix- Ridglea

6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
LARGE CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$8.99
A BOWL OF OUR FAMOUS TORTILLA SOUP WITH RICE & SHREDDED CHICKEN BREAST
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
More about El Fenix- Ridglea

