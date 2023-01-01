Veggie burgers in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about THE BEARDED LADY - 300 S Main St
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
THE BEARDED LADY - 300 S Main St
300 S Main St, Fort Worth
|BYO VEGGIE BURGER
|$12.50
impossible patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, served on a toasted brioche bun
More about Fort Brewery & Pizza
PIZZA
Fort Brewery & Pizza
2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Homemade focaccia bun, stuffed with two of Chef Evan’s ¼ lb. veggie burger patties, Butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, thin sliced red onion, mayo, and cheddar cheese. (vegan cheese and mayo upon request). Served with baked twisty fries.