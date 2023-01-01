Yellow curry in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|C3. Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions and carrot with rice.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend
1621 River Run, Fort Worth
|Yellow Curry
|$12.99
Traditional Thai yellow curry with potatoes, white onions, carrots, & topped with fried onions. Served with Jasmine Rice.
**Not Gluten Free**