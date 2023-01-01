Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve yellow curry

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

 

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
C3. Yellow Curry$13.95
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions and carrot with rice.
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

 

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend

1621 River Run, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$12.99
Traditional Thai yellow curry with potatoes, white onions, carrots, & topped with fried onions. Served with Jasmine Rice.
**Not Gluten Free**
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
YELLOW CURRY BOWL$0.00
sweet potato, baby kale, broccoli & grape tomatoes in yellow coconut curry broth topped with cucumber-cilantromint relish, green onion & sliced red chiles
More about HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

