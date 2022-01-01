Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|Burgers
|$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
|Cubano
|$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
More about Cowtown Brewing Company
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowtown Brewing Company
1301 E Belknap St, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|BBQ Meat Sandwich
|$12.00
THE CLASSIC. A THIRD POUND OF ANY ONE OF OUR SMOKED MEATS ON A BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED WITH SLICED ONION, PICKLES, AND BBQ SAUCE ON THE SIDE.
|1 Meat Plate
|$18.00
A HALF POUND OF ANY OF OUR SMOKED MEATS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES. SERVED WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, TEXAS TOAST, & BBQ SAUCE.
|2 Meat Plate
|$24.00
A HALF POUND EACH OF ANY TWO OF OUR SMOKED MEATS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES. SERVED WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, TEXAS TOAST, & BBQ SAUCE.
More about Hyena’s Comedy Nightclubs
Hyena’s Comedy Nightclubs
425 Commerce Street, Fort Worth
More about Simply Fondue Fort Worth
Simply Fondue Fort Worth
111 W. 4th St. #15, Fort Worth