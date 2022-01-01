Far North restaurants you'll love

Far North restaurants
Toast

Must-try Far North restaurants

Coco Shrimp image

SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Shrimp$11.00
Side Rice$3.50
Butter Garlic$10.00
More about Coco Shrimp
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6800 North Freeway, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
For a price of $13.99/person Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils. You can add a Deluxe Meat for $1-$4/person and a dessert for $2.49/person.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Posado's Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Posado's Cafe

6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Tex-Mex Quesadilla$12.19
Choice of Beef or Chicken, comes with Mexican cheese, red and green peppers, grilled onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Queso$6.39
White or yellow queso.
More about Posado's Cafe
Kincaid's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kincaid's

3124 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (843 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kincaid's

