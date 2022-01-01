Southside restaurants you'll love
Nickel City
212 South Main street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Slider
|$3.96
Delray Cafe's World Famous Sliders ! 100% All-Beef Patty. Comes with Cheese, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Pickles all on a Steamed Bun....
|Slider 3 Pack
|$11.50
A 3 Pack of our World Famous Sliders from Delray Cafe.
|12 Wings (Most Popular)
|$23.50
2 Lbs of our Wings. Best in Austin!!
Comes with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
Taste Community Restaurant
1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Ribolitta
Italian-style bread soup with white beans, escarole, carrots, onion, celery, and bacon in a flavorful broth.
|Curried Carrot Soup
Spicy carrot soup with coconut milk, ginger, and curry.
|Warm Roasted Vegetable Salad
Sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips, carrots, beets, and arugula dressed in a harissa vinaigrette on a bed of white bean hummus and topped with zaatar, mint, and parsley.
Pacos Mexican Cuisine
1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Tacos a la Carte
Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.95
|Side Rice
|$1.85
Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
|Gryo Plate
|$13.50
Lamb/beef gyro sliced off the spit served with tzatziki sauce and choice of cold side
|Loaded fries
|$9.95
Crispy fresh cut fries salted with your choice of ground kafta or diced gyro. Topped with tzatziki sauce tomatoes and feta cheese
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Coco Shrimp
318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Coco Tacos
|Mochi 3/$5
|$5.00
|Side Rice
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
1515 W. Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
|OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
|Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|The TABC Sandwich
|$14.00
Turkey, avocado, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, arugula, pickled red onions, and peppercorn-dill aioli all sandwiched in large pieces of sourdough bread with a side of chips.
BEER PAIRING:
Vibes (Kolsch)
Funny Accent (ESB)
Y'alltbier (Altbier)
|Vegan AF Burger
|$14.00
Hummus, avocado, red bell pepper, spinach, pickled red onion, tomato, and balsamic-drizzled Portobello on sourdough bread with a side of chips. (VEGAN)
BEER PAIRING:
Funny Accent (ESB)
Y'alltbier (Altbier)
|Sweet Home Avocado Sandwich
|$13.00
Avocado, swiss cheese, feta, arugula, and pesto on sourdough bread (VEGETARIAN, CONTAINS NUTS)
BEER PAIRING:
Vibes (Kolsch)
La Raza (Mexican Lager)
Islas Tropicales
1500 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Tamales
|$1.50
|Tamarindo