Southside restaurants you'll love

Southside's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Must-try Southside restaurants

Nickel City image

 

Nickel City

212 South Main street, Fort Worth

Avg 4 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slider$3.96
Delray Cafe's World Famous Sliders ! 100% All-Beef Patty. Comes with Cheese, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Pickles all on a Steamed Bun....
Slider 3 Pack$11.50
A 3 Pack of our World Famous Sliders from Delray Cafe.
12 Wings (Most Popular)$23.50
2 Lbs of our Wings. Best in Austin!!
Comes with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
More about Nickel City
Taste Community Restaurant image

 

Taste Community Restaurant

1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribolitta
Italian-style bread soup with white beans, escarole, carrots, onion, celery, and bacon in a flavorful broth.
Curried Carrot Soup
Spicy carrot soup with coconut milk, ginger, and curry.
Warm Roasted Vegetable Salad
Sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips, carrots, beets, and arugula dressed in a harissa vinaigrette on a bed of white bean hummus and topped with zaatar, mint, and parsley.
More about Taste Community Restaurant
Pacos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pacos Mexican Cuisine

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos a la Carte
Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.
Breakfast Burrito$4.95
Side Rice$1.85
More about Pacos Mexican Cuisine
Hedary's Pizza & Grill image

 

Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean

2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
Gryo Plate$13.50
Lamb/beef gyro sliced off the spit served with tzatziki sauce and choice of cold side
Loaded fries$9.95
Crispy fresh cut fries salted with your choice of ground kafta or diced gyro. Topped with tzatziki sauce tomatoes and feta cheese
More about Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
Coco Shrimp image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Tacos
Mochi 3/$5$5.00
Side Rice$3.50
More about Coco Shrimp
Poke-Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

1515 W. Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
More about Poke-Poke
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image

 

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The TABC Sandwich$14.00
Turkey, avocado, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, arugula, pickled red onions, and peppercorn-dill aioli all sandwiched in large pieces of sourdough bread with a side of chips.
BEER PAIRING:
Vibes (Kolsch)
Funny Accent (ESB)
Y'alltbier (Altbier)
Vegan AF Burger$14.00
Hummus, avocado, red bell pepper, spinach, pickled red onion, tomato, and balsamic-drizzled Portobello on sourdough bread with a side of chips. (VEGAN)
BEER PAIRING:
Funny Accent (ESB)
Y'alltbier (Altbier)
Sweet Home Avocado Sandwich$13.00
Avocado, swiss cheese, feta, arugula, and pesto on sourdough bread (VEGETARIAN, CONTAINS NUTS)
BEER PAIRING:
Vibes (Kolsch)
La Raza (Mexican Lager)
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
Islas Tropicales image

 

Islas Tropicales

1500 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tamales$1.50
Tamarindo
More about Islas Tropicales
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

High Top Grub & Pub

609 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
More about High Top Grub & Pub

