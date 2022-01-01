Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Southside

Southside restaurants
Southside restaurants that serve burritos

Pacos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pacos Mexican Cuisine

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito
Breakfast Burrito$4.95
More about Pacos Mexican Cuisine
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image

 

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RBF - Resting Burrito Face$11.00
Burrito with refried beans, cheddar, fried potatoes, and choice of filling:
+ CHICKEN - Green chili chicken filling & smothered in avocado mornay and salsa
+ BEEF - Seasoned ground beef filling and smothered in chili
+ VEGETARIAN - Avocado filling & smothered in avocado mornay
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

