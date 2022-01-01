Chicken shawarma in Southside
Taste Community Restaurant
1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated chicken with garlic sauce, tahini sauce, pickles, tomato, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint wrapped in lavash. Served with crispy potatoes.
Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH
|Chicken shawarma bowl
|$8.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes
|Chicken shawarma plate
|$12.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes
|Chicken Shawarma wrap
|$8.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes