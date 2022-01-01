Chicken wraps in Southside
Southside restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Taste Community Restaurant
1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated chicken with garlic sauce, tahini sauce, pickles, tomato, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint wrapped in lavash. Served with crispy potatoes.
Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
|Chicken Shawarma wrap
|$8.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes