Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Southside

Go
Southside restaurants
Toast

Southside restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Taste Community Restaurant image

 

Taste Community Restaurant

1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated chicken with garlic sauce, tahini sauce, pickles, tomato, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint wrapped in lavash. Served with crispy potatoes.
More about Taste Community Restaurant
Chicken Wrap image

 

Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean

2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
Chicken Shawarma wrap$8.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes
More about Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean

Browse other tasty dishes in Southside

Chicken Shawarma

Shawarma

Mac And Cheese

Shawarma Wraps

Tacos

Burritos

Chopped Salad

Chilaquiles

Map

More near Southside to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Western Hills/Ridglea

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston