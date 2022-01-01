Go
Toast

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

European fusion cuisine! Highlighting comfort food & tapas from Eastern to Western Europe, located in the heart of Las Vegas!

4180 Rainbow Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chebureki$10.00
Georgian style fried beef dumplings, sprinkled with fresh green onion & dill, 2 per order
Plain Fries$7.00
Kiufte$3.75
Adjarski Khachapurri$13.00
Traditional Georgian 3 cheese "Bread Boat" with a cracked egg.
Requires longer prep time than other dishes.
Hungarian Goulash$14.00
Piquant paprika rich beef stew over whipped potatoes
Bacon Wrapped Marcona Stuffed Dates$10.00
Medjool dates stuffed with Spanish Marcona almonds, wrapped in bacon & drizzled with a Jerez vinegar reduction
Vareniki$13.00
Light potato dumplings topped with caramelized onions
Apple Strudel$8.00
Apples, cinnamon & walnut rolled in a flakey crispy roll
Beef Stroganoff Ragu$14.00
Decadent stroganoff ragu sauce over wild mushroom pelmeni
Biscuit Cake$8.00
Tea biscuits layered with chocolate, mascarpone, rum & espresso

Location

4180 Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Habesha Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Habesha Restaurant and Bar is a tribute to food and culture from Africa to the Caribbean! Featuring authentic cuisine like Pholourie, Oxtails, Jerk Chicken, fresh made Enjera, Curry Goat, Misir Wot, Shrimp Mofongo and more!

Jackpot Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Meraki Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

No reviews yet

FRESH. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston