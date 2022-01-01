Go
Banner pic

Forthright Oyster Bar & Kitchen

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1700 W Campbell Ave

Campbell, CA 95008

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm

Location

1700 W Campbell Ave, Campbell CA 95008

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fire Wings El Paseo

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Forthright Oyster Bar & Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston