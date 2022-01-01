Go
Fortify Kitchen and Bar

Farm to Table New American cuisine, craft cocktails and service are the highlights at this casual fine dining restaurant. One of Open Table's Top 100 Restaurants in 2014.
Reservations always recommended for dinner service. We look forward to serving you!

PIZZA

69 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (679 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

69 N Main St

Clayton GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
