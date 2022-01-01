Fortress Obetz

Little Italy Pizza

No reviews yet

What began as a family grocery store in 1966 grew into one of Groveport's favorite family restaurants, Little Italy Pizza. On September 4th, 1966. Chuck's Little Giant grocery store was a staple of downtown Groveport but by the early 1980's, supermarkets were pushing the Little Giant out of business. That was when son Nick Ward took over from his parents (Chuck and Janet) and put the business on a new track.

Now, we have been serving the family's in the town of Groveport and all of surrounding Columbus since 1979!

