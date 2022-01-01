Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Fortson

Fortson restaurants
Fortson restaurants that serve fried pickles

219 On The Lake image

TACOS

219 On The Lake

45 Bonnie drive, Fortson

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.75
Hand Battered Pickle Fries Served w/ Our Housemade Ranch.
More about 219 On The Lake
Shorty's Bar-B-Q image

 

Shorty's Bar-B-Q

5161 Georgia 219, Fortson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Shorty's Bar-B-Q

