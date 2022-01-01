Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Fortson
/
Fortson
/
Fried Pickles
Fortson restaurants that serve fried pickles
TACOS
219 On The Lake
45 Bonnie drive, Fortson
Avg 4.5
(3 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$9.75
Hand Battered Pickle Fries Served w/ Our Housemade Ranch.
More about 219 On The Lake
Shorty's Bar-B-Q
5161 Georgia 219, Fortson
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.00
More about Shorty's Bar-B-Q
