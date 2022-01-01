Go
Fortuna

22281 Pontiac Trail

Popular Items

Egg Roll$2.00
Filled with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onions, shrimp and BBQ pork. Served with home-made plum sauce.
#20 General's Tso Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried chicken with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.
Wonton Soup
#1 Almond Chicken
Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken topped with our homemade chicken gravy! Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
Crab Rangoon$6.75
Filled with imitation crabmeat, fresh scallions and rich cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
#3 Sweet and Sour Chicken
Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
Almond Boneless Chicken$15.49
Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken topped with our homemade chicken gravy!
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions
Spring Roll$2.25
Filled with shredded cabbage, chopped celery, spanish onions and rice noodles. Served with home-made sauce.
Location

South Lyon MI

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
