Developed by the Chinese who migrated to the U.S. as they adapted their dishes to better suit American palates, this hybrid style of food helped to bring about the advent of takeout and delivery service. Now synonymous with wire-handled paper cartons and fortune cookies, its quintessential menu items, including sweet and sour pork and egg foo young, are beloved by CH culinary director/partner Jason McLeod and Fortunate Son’s executive chef Tony Guan (The Cork & Craft, Restaurant Gary Danko), who joined the group in 2017 to take over the UnderBelly kitchens. Guan, a native San Diegan whose parents have worked at a Chinese-American restaurant for 25 years, says he’s really proud of this cuisine, a result of the “enormous creativity and ingenuity of Chinese immigrants”.

2943 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1094 reviews)

Popular Items

STEAMED RICE$1.99
Gods gift to Orange Chicken.
FS FRIED RICE$6.99
Rice. Veggies. Chinese Sausage. Love.
LO MEIN NOODLES$9.99
Egg Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Onions & Snow Peas.
GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN$14.99
Ginger, Garlic, Shaoxing Wine, Soy Sauce, Sesame, Dried Chilis, Green Onions. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
ORANGE CHICKEN$14.99
Orange, Soy, Sesame Oil, Vinegar & Chilies. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP$17.99
Shrimp. Honey. Glaze. Love. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
CRAB RANGOON$11.99
Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Sweet-Chili Sauce. Does not come with Steamed Rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2943 Adams Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
