Fortville restaurants you'll love

Fortville restaurants
Toast
  • Fortville

Fortville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Fortville restaurants

Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews image

 

Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews

110 E Broadway, Fortville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Denver Lee$23.95
A classic! Fresh sweet onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives with thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.
Potato Wedges$8.75
6 potato skins topped with the highest quality cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, crispy bacon and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Mechanics Wings$13.20
10 chicken wings tossed with your choice of of buffalo, tangy BBQ, cajun seasoning, or sweet siracha sauce. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces, ranch or blue cheese.
More about Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews
Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar

209 S Main St, Fortville

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Additional Bread$2.00
Fumo$19.00
Simone & Beth$22.00
More about Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
Bonsai image

 

Bonsai

18 south main street, Fortville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Egg Rolls$7.00
Gyoza$7.00
More about Bonsai
Taxman Fortville image

 

Taxman Fortville

29 South Main Street, Fortville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taxman Fortville
