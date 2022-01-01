Fortville restaurants you'll love
Fortville's top cuisines
Must-try Fortville restaurants
More about Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews
Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews
110 E Broadway, Fortville
|Popular items
|Denver Lee
|$23.95
A classic! Fresh sweet onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olives with thick-cut pepperoni and pork sausage.
|Potato Wedges
|$8.75
6 potato skins topped with the highest quality cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, crispy bacon and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
|Mechanics Wings
|$13.20
10 chicken wings tossed with your choice of of buffalo, tangy BBQ, cajun seasoning, or sweet siracha sauce. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces, ranch or blue cheese.
More about Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
209 S Main St, Fortville
|Popular items
|Additional Bread
|$2.00
|Fumo
|$19.00
|Simone & Beth
|$22.00
More about Bonsai
Bonsai
18 south main street, Fortville
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
|Egg Rolls
|$7.00
|Gyoza
|$7.00