Cake in Fortville

Fortville restaurants
Fortville restaurants that serve cake

Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar

209 S Main St, Fortville

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Choc mousse Cake$9.00
More about Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
Bonsai image

 

Bonsai

18 south main street, Fortville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Bonsai

Map

