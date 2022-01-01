Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Fortville
/
Fortville
/
Cake
Fortville restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
209 S Main St, Fortville
Avg 4.6
(1114 reviews)
Choc mousse Cake
$9.00
More about Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar
Bonsai
18 south main street, Fortville
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.00
More about Bonsai
Browse other tasty dishes in Fortville
Lobsters
More near Fortville to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Fishers
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Anderson
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Lafayette
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(258 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston