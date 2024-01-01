Chicken wraps in Fortville
Denver's Pizza and Brews
110 E Broadway, Fortville
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Diced chicken, bacon crumbles, cheese, tomato, cucumber, spring mix, and ranch dressing. Served toasted and melty. Add kettle chips and a fountain drink to any wrap for $3.99 by selecting the button below..
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Buffalo chicken, cheese, tomato, banana peppers, spring mix, and ranch dressing. Served toasted and melty. Add kettle chips and a fountain drink to any wrap for $3.99 by selecting the button below.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
Diced chicken, cheese, tomato, cucumber, spring mix, and caesar dressing. Served toasted and melty. Add kettle chips and a fountain drink to any wrap for $3.99 by selecting the button below.