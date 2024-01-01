Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fortville

Fortville restaurants
Fortville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Denver's Pizza and Brews

110 E Broadway, Fortville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Diced chicken, bacon crumbles, cheese, tomato, cucumber, spring mix, and ranch dressing. Served toasted and melty. Add kettle chips and a fountain drink to any wrap for $3.99 by selecting the button below..
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Buffalo chicken, cheese, tomato, banana peppers, spring mix, and ranch dressing. Served toasted and melty. Add kettle chips and a fountain drink to any wrap for $3.99 by selecting the button below.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Diced chicken, cheese, tomato, cucumber, spring mix, and caesar dressing. Served toasted and melty. Add kettle chips and a fountain drink to any wrap for $3.99 by selecting the button below.
The Kitchen on Main

8 South Main Street, Fortville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken wrap w/ romaine lettuce, parm cheese, and caesar dressing. Served with side of chips. May upgrade to fries.
(Photo for wrap presentation only)
