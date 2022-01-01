Go
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

1059 Wealthy St SE • $$

Avg 4 (248 reviews)

Hush Puppies$4.00
cajun remoulade
Add Cornbread$2.00
Vegan Soul Rolls$9.00
black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton (v)
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Po'Boy$17.00
Forty Acres Wings$9.00
double-brined wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces
Sides$5.00
Platter$19.00
Gumbo$17.00
Forty Soul Rolls$9.00
chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, dirty rice, crispy wonton
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

1059 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
