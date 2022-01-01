Go
Salad
Chicken
Italian

Forty Six Deli

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

2 Reviews

1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4

Warren, OH 44484

Popular Items

Sliced Steak,Cheese$8.95
Grilled peppers, onions, choice of cheese
Sliced Chicken Breast,Cheese$8.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese
Italian: Pepperoni,Salami,Capicola,Cheese$5.75
Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Choice of dipping sauce
1.5 lb Milwaukee Pretzel$11.75
Served with cheese sauce
Meatball,Cheese$8.95
Mozzarella and marinara sauce
Deluxe: Ham,Salami,Turkey,Cheese$5.75
Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese
Turkey,Cheese$5.50
Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese
Pretzel Bites$5.75
Served with cheese sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled chicken, fries, choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4, Warren OH 44484

Directions

Forty Six Deli

orange star4.0 • 2 Reviews

