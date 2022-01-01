Go
Forum Social House

Bellevue's newest entertainment headquarters. Game on in our Topgolf Swing Suites, Compete with your friends on our innovative Par1 minigolf course, Dance the night away in Rockwell Sound Lounge, and enjoy our award winning chefs mouthwatering food and drinks.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

700 Bellevue Way NE • $$

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT Flatbread$13.00
Signature flatbread dough toasted with Applewood smoked bacon and Beecher’s white cheddar cheese and garnished with heirloom tomatoes and arugula tossed in a cilantro lime yogurt.
Forum Cheese Burger$16.00
Grass fed Schneiber Farms beef patty (7oz) served on a toasted brioche pub bun and served with Beecher’s white cheddar cheese, melted onions, LTO, with a bread and butter pickle aioli and served with FSH steak frites.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

700 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue WA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

