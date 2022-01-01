Go
Forward Brewing

Eastport's own nano-brewery and restaurant.

418 4th St

Popular Items

Pretzel$8.00
Soft pretzel from Baltimore's Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Co. with smoked gouda cheese sauce & beer mustard
Impossible Smash Sliders$14.00
Impossible meat (v), caramelized onions, pesto aioli, and arugula on Dough Boy Fresh pretzel slider buns. Served with chips.
Add swiss - $1
Crispy Potato Wedges$7.50
Crispy potato wedges w/ smoked paprika aioli (v)
Kale Caesar$8.00
Kale, vegan caesar, roasted pumpkin seeds, and sourdough croutons (can be made gf)
Add heritage chicken - $6
Pollo Panino$15.00
Roasted heritage chicken (Joyce Farms), mozzarella, sundried tomato, arugula & pesto aioli on ciabatta. Served with chips.
Barre and a Beer Ticket$25.00
Saturday, 4/9 at 10am: Join owner and barre instructor Claire for a 45-min outdoor class followed by a drink of your choice (beer, cider, wine, kombucha)!
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
Pretzel Pizza$10.00
Dough Boy Pretzel with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and a chili drizzle. Cut into 8 bites.
Add hot honey - $1
Tinga Taco
Pulled heritage chicken (Joyce Farms) in chipotle tomato marinade w/ queso fresco and cilantro lime crema on corn tortillas (gf)
Location

418 4th St

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
