Go
Toast

Foulmouthed Brewing

We’re a small brewpub, located in an old auto garage in South Portland, Maine. Our goal at Foulmouthed Brewing is to pair seasonally rotating cuisine and cocktails with our unique beers. We are pushing the boundaries of modern comfort food to showcase our eclectic tap list. Make yourself at home and try something new. That is what we’ll be doing.

15 Ocean St • $$

Avg 4.5 (194 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$8.00
Corn tortilla, spicy queso, cumin lime crema, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, lettuce and tomato. Choose your topping.
Local Burger$12.00
Local beef smash patty with American and Cabot sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard and burger sauce on a bun
Giant Pretzel$9.00
Bigger than your head! Served with beer cheese or yellow mustard
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Queso, shredded Cabot cheddar, bacon crumbs
Fish & Chips$15.00
Local beer battered fish, fires and tartar sauce
Fries$7.00
Hand cut potatoes, with kosher salt and your choice of sauce.
Chicken Bites$7.00
Tempura fried chicken breast with your choice of dipping sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

15 Ocean St

South Portland ME

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Verbena

No reviews yet

Good Food Made from Scratch with Quality and Local Ingredients in a relaxed atmosphere.

Judy Gibson

No reviews yet

A neighborhood restaurant in South Portland, Maine

BenReuben’s Knishery

No reviews yet

At BenReuben’s Knishery, we aim to enrich tradition in the 21st Century, bringing new life to old family recipes and traditional Jewish dishes all while highlighting the bounty of Maine's ingredients. We are especially proud to feature our knishes - ever changing, succulent flavors from around the world wrapped in a warm and toasty crust. Stop in for or order online some sweet or savory knishes, prepared foods for now or later, or preorder a dinner for yourself or your friends and family with our Friday Night Dinner Pick-ups!

Two Fat Cats Bakery

No reviews yet

We are an American style bakery located in Maine, specializing in sweets. Our products are baked fresh every day with real butter and local eggs, made from scratch - just for you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston