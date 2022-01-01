Go
Found Oyster

SEAFOOD

4880 Fountain Ave. • $$

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)

Ode To Swan Crudo$17.00
Lemon, caper, red onion.
Peel & Eat Prawns / by the piece$3.50
Prawns by the piece, old bay, special sauce.
Fried 1/2 Chicken$20.00
Half a chicken. Original recipe, old bay, cayenne, and love.
French Fries$7.00
Served w. ketchup & sake lees mayo.
Key Lime Pie (Slice)$9.00
Fat & Flour's Key Lime Pie.
Scallop Tostada$18.00
Day boat Maine scallops, yuzu kosho, opal basil.
Lobster Roll$28.00
Maine Lobster, bisque mayo, serrano, buttered Martin's top split bun. Served w. frites.
Cup of Chowdaaa$7.00
Clams, bacon, chives. Creamy, never gloppy.
Wedge Salad$13.00
Nueskes bacon, stilton, tomatoes, buttermilk dressing.
Smoked Trout Dip$15.00
Pickled red onions and saltines.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4880 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
