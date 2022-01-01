Go
Foundation Sandwich Shop

We serve Sandwiches, Salads, Soup, Boba, Beer and Wine and offer Catering and delivery services.

160 The Promenade N

Popular Items

Cauliflower Salad VEGAN$10.99
Curry Spiced Cauliflower, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Pickled Red Onions, Chickpeas, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, Tahini Dressing
Mexicali Chicken$10.99
Chili Spiced Chicken, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli
BBQ Pork$9.50
Slow Roasted Pork, BBQ Sauce, Jack Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, Cole Slaw, Brioche
Cali Standard$10.50
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard
Turkey + Cheese$9.50
Turkey, Jack Cheese, Wild Arugula, Basil Pesto Mayo
Spicy Tuna Melt$10.99
Wild Caught Albacore Tuna Salad, Avocado, Fresh Jalapeno, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Chipotle Aioli
Pesto Chicken$9.99
Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto
Chimichurri Pork$9.99
Slow Roasted Pork, Avocado, Cilantro, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli, Crusty French Roll
Turkey Avocado BLT$10.99
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Curry Chicken$8.50
Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto
Location

160 The Promenade N

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
