Foundation Tavern
Every great meal starts with a good Foundation! Classic American comfort food in a casual ambiance that just seems right for any occasion makes the Foundation Tavern the perfect spot to unwind. With reasonable prices and a menu that appeals to everyone, this is a place for families, groups of friends, and even business associates to gather over a few drinks and loads of food.
1160 S Krocks Rd
Popular Items
Location
1160 S Krocks Rd
Wescosville PA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Uno Taqueria
Artisan & traditional Mexican Tacos recipes, hand-made corn tortillas.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0327
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rising River Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Catrina
Come on in and enjoy the Best Mexican Food in the Lehigh Valley