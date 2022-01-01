Go
Foundation Tavern

Every great meal starts with a good Foundation! Classic American comfort food in a casual ambiance that just seems right for any occasion makes the Foundation Tavern the perfect spot to unwind. With reasonable prices and a menu that appeals to everyone, this is a place for families, groups of friends, and even business associates to gather over a few drinks and loads of food.

1160 S Krocks Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHEESESTEAK$11.00
Shaved BEEF or CHICKEN on a hoagie roll American cheese. Additional toppings extra.
CHILI$6.00
HOUSE MADE BEEF AND BEAN CHILI TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND SERVED WITH CRACKERS.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES$5.99
FISH AND CHIPS$15.99
FRESH COD BATTERED IN OUR OWN YUENGLING BEER BATTER. SERVED WITH HOUSE GRIES, TARTER SAUCE AND COLESLAW.
TRADITIONAL WINGS
Traditional chicken wings tossed in your choice of one of our house sauces with celery and either blue cheese or ranch for dipping.
FOUNDATION SMOKEHOUSE$11.00
CHOICE OF OUR HOUSE SMOKED PULLED PORK OR BEEF BRISKET WITH APPLE CIDER SLAW, PICKLES AND BBQ SAUCE ON A HOUSE ROLL.
FLATBREAD PIZZAS (Serves One)
GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI$12.00
GRILLED SQUASH, ZUCCHINI, RED ONION, ROASTED RED PEPPER AND FRESH MOZZARELLA TOPPED WITH BABY GREENS AND A DRIZZLE OF VINAIGRETTE ON A HOUSE ROLL.
BAVARIAN PRETZEL$11.00
Warm soft Bavarian style pretzel, beer cheese sauce, ale mustard
ROASTED TURKEY SALAD$11.00
ROMAINE ICEBERG LETTUCE MIX, ROASTED TURKEY, DICED CRANBERRIES, ROASTED SWEET POTATOES, DICED APPLES, DICED RED ONIONS, QUINOA, WALNUTS AND GOAT CHEESE WITH AN APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE.
Location

1160 S Krocks Rd

Wescosville PA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
