Maplewood Deli & Coffeehouse

Made with Love, Served with Gratitude!

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS

7298 Manchester Road • $

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Burrito (ve)$7.79
spiced sweet potatoes, refried beans, spinach, and cilantro chutney, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Gooball$2.00
Breakfast Sando (V)$5.39
Eggs, white cheddar, herbed cream cheese on a brioche bun
Cold Brew
The Bucko Burrito (v)$7.89
eggs, refried beans, cheddar, onions, and red bell peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Latte
Cappuccino - 8oz$3.00
PB Blondie Bite (Ve)$2.25
Turkey Panini$8.99
roasted turkey, white cheddar, tomato, onion, served on sourdough
Chai Latte
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7298 Manchester Road

Maplewood MO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
