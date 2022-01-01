Go
Founders Coffee - Durango

Popular Items

Hula Girl
Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk
Toasted Marshmallow
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup
French Toast Sandwich$9.00
French Toast, Egg, Cheese, Bacon. Served with a side of syrup.
Lavender White Mocha
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup
Drip Coffee
Avocado Toast$9.25
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Micro Greens, Garlic Aioli & Avo Toast Seasoning on Artisanal Multigrain Toast
Butterbrew
Cold Brew
Latte
Espresso with Steamed Milk and Little Foam
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
Location

6410 S Durango Drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
