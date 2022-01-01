Go
Toast

Foundry Kitchen and Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1 Glen Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)

Popular Items

Inside Out Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun flipped inside out and grilled, Truffle Cheese, Bacon Aioli, House Ketchup, Pickled Onion, Fries
Fattoush$15.00
mixed greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, fried naan bread, lime sumac dressing
Yucca Fries$8.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sando$19.00
smoked and fried hot chicken, alabama white sauce, pickles, brioche, fries
Hawaiian Chopped$19.00
Mixed Greens, Fresh Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Toasted Coconut, Macadamia Nut, Shaved Onion, Furikake, Sesame-Ginger Dressing (GF)
Fish Tacos$17.00
Breaded and fried whitefish, tartar sauce,
cilantro-corn salsa, pickled veggies, avocado, corn tortilla, pickled chilis,
yucca fries
Impossible Patty Melt$18.00
Vegan Impossible Patty, cashew "swiss cheese" fondue, vegan dijonaise, caramelized onion, sourdough, fries
Classic Burger$17.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Fancy Special Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1 Glen Rd

Sandy Hook CT

Sunday11:25 am - 12:15 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:55 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday3:55 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday11:25 am - 12:15 am
Friday11:25 am - 12:15 am
Saturday11:25 am - 12:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Matt's Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Newtown cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Reverie Brewing Company

No reviews yet

What started as quietly thinking about relaxing at the end of the day with an IPA quickly flourished from pining over the success of other craft breweries to the reality of creating floor plans and refining beer recipes.
Reverie Brewing Company’s vision is to create and promote high-quality great tasting beer for beer lovers to enjoy. We strive to be a positive and honest partner to the community and to brew craft beers with integrity while focusing on sustainability.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston