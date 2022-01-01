Go
Combining an incredible assortment of games, delicious food and refreshing drinks, Foundry Social is a destination for fun. Visitors can challenge their friends and family to play competitive table games like billiards and ping pong, or go retro on the bocce courts. For those with more a modern taste in games, a selection of video games and arcade games awaits. Or, an old favorite: duckpin bowling.

333 Foundry Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)

Bottle Of Water$2.00
Triple Casting$14.00
You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with a generous portion of caramelized onions and mushrooms, finished with swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a special gluten free bun, toasted.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Tender, breaded chicken tenders fried crispy and golden brown.
Crispy Chicken Fingers$13.00
Your childhood dream has come true. This kids meal has now become an adult appetizer with five chicken fingers. There is no toy, but you do get to choose 2 of your favorite sauces- our famous BBQ, spicy BBQ, buffalo, Nashville hot, ranch, or bleu cheese.
Production Furnace$14.00
You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, spiced onion straws and our backdraft bistro sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Shrimp Wonton Tacos$13.00
Popcorn shrimp tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with coleslaw and a ranch drizzle. Served in a fresh fried wonton taco shell.
Slider Au Poivre$19.00
Two sliders stuffed with tender steak medallions crusted with a special six pepper blend and topped with caramelized , brandy onions and garlic aioli.
Ranchalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken tenders dipped in our ranchalo sauce and mixed with bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and lettuce in a flour tortilla wrap.
Side Salad$2.00
Ah, healthy we see. Why not enjoy it too, we say! Mixed greens that are topped with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and hard boiled egg. With your choice of dressing. Enjoy.
The Foundry$15.00
Pulled pork piled high with our famous BBQ sauce and topped with a zesty, creamy coleslaw. Served on a toasted brioche bun with spiced butter sweet pickles.
333 Foundry Street

Medina OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
