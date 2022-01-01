Foundry Bar & Grill

Go
DAMMM. GOOD. FOOD.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

101 Main St Ste B • $$

Avg 4.3 (491 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke$2.75
Hot Honey Chicken$14.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, hot honey sauce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with house fries
Southwest Wrap (new)$15.00
Cali BLT$15.00
Michigan sourdough topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, and sliced avocado. Served with house fries
Grease Monkey Grilled Cheese$16.00
Sourdough topped with white cheddar, mozzarella & provolone blend, mac 'n cheese, bacon, garlic aioli, and sweet dried cherries. Weird, right? But delicious! Served with house fries
DA Reuben$15.00
Reuben stacked high with corned beef, white cheddar, sauerkraut and crispy onions smothered in golden sauce
Ultimate Steak Melt$17.00
This steak will "MELT" your heart! Topped with caramelized onions, white
cheddar, and our very own "Ooo Sauce". Served with au jus and house fries
Beer Battered COD Sandwich$16.00
Beer battered cod on a brioche bun topped with tomatoes, house slaw, lettuce, pickles, and garlic aioli. Served with a side of tartar sauce and fries
Popeye's Choice$16.00
Creamy pesto chicken topped with avocado, white cheddar, tomato, and spinach layered on two toasted pitas. Served with house fries
Sweet Chipotle Cauliflower$11.00
Lightly breaded cauliflower deep fried and tossed in a sweet chipotle pepper BBQ sauce
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

101 Main St Ste B

East Jordan MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Front Porch Ministries

No reviews yet

We are a not for profit, pay as you can Restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

Boyne City Tap Room

No reviews yet

Phenomenal American Bistro Style Menu, 40 Craft Beers, curated wine list, & wide selection of Spirits

Cafe Sante

No reviews yet

Casual European Cuisine

Indo China Gardens

No reviews yet

Chinese and Thai Food.
Serving Boyne City for 21 years.
Get your order and enjoy!

