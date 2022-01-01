Go
Banner picView gallery

The Running Iron Bar - 2 Fountain Plaza

Open today 1:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2 Fountain Plaza

Newcastle, WY 82701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am

Location

2 Fountain Plaza, Newcastle WY 82701

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Isabella's
orange starNo Reviews
12 S. Sumner Ave. Newcastle, WY 82701
View restaurantnext
Perkins Tavern - 112 West Main St
orange starNo Reviews
114 West Main Street Newcastle, WY 82701
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Newcastle

Custer

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Running Iron Bar - 2 Fountain Plaza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston