Fountain Valley Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

The Vox Kitchen
16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema
|Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf
|Vox Pear Salad
|$16.00
golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette
B Nutritious
18053 Magnolia Street, Fountain valley
Popular items
|**BUILD YOUR MEAL**
Build your meal the way you like it. Choose a carb, vegetable, and protein of your choice.
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.25
Chicken over a bed of white or brown rice topped with teriyaki sauce and optional choice of veggies.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$10.50
Chicken stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce with toasted chili, peanuts, onions and bell peppers over white or brown rice.
Nếp Cafe and Brunch
10836 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley
Popular items
|Ca Phe Trung
|$6.00
Signature Egg Coffee
|Xoi Man
|$10.00
sticky rice, cha lua, quail egg, lap xuong, pork floss, peanut
|Crab Toast
|$20.00
lump crab, soft scrambled egg, toast