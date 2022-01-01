Fountain Valley Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Fountain Valley restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Fountain Valley

The Vox Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

The Vox Kitchen

16161 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (8426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$10.00
crispy skinny fries, white truffle oil, parmesan, spicy crema
Saltado Shaken Fries (House-Special)
steak fries, red onions, tomatoes, aji sauce, rice pilaf
Vox Pear Salad$16.00
golden pear, fig balsamic, burrata cheese, arugula, honey roasted nuts, champaign vinaigrette
More about The Vox Kitchen
B Nutritious image

 

B Nutritious

18053 Magnolia Street, Fountain valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
**BUILD YOUR MEAL**
Build your meal the way you like it. Choose a carb, vegetable, and protein of your choice.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.25
Chicken over a bed of white or brown rice topped with teriyaki sauce and optional choice of veggies.
Kung Pao Chicken$10.50
Chicken stir fried in our house made kung pao sauce with toasted chili, peanuts, onions and bell peppers over white or brown rice.
More about B Nutritious
Nếp Cafe and Brunch image

 

Nếp Cafe and Brunch

10836 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ca Phe Trung$6.00
Signature Egg Coffee
Xoi Man$10.00
sticky rice, cha lua, quail egg, lap xuong, pork floss, peanut
Crab Toast$20.00
lump crab, soft scrambled egg, toast
More about Nếp Cafe and Brunch
Restaurant banner

 

Pholicious

10585 Slater Ave 4A, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pholicious

